SpaceX brings number of Starlink satellites in orbit to 422 on 4/22

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
On 4/22, SpaceX brought the number of Starlink satellites it has put into orbit to 422. The Hawthorne, California, aerospace company's seventh Starlink mission — and its fourth so far this year — lifted off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 60 more Starlink satellites to orbit, bringing the project's total to 422. Originally slated for April 23, the mission was moved up this week due to "a more favorable…
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SpaceX completes essential mission, launching seventh batch of satellites

SpaceX completes essential mission, launching seventh batch of satellites 02:00

 SpaceX launched its seventh batch of Starlink satellites from Florida, pushing its total count in low Earth orbit to 420.

