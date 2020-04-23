Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > PTT capacity cuts of 15-25% in May

PTT capacity cuts of 15-25% in May

Bangkok Post Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
State-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT plans to reduce overall petroleum refinery capacity by 15-25% next month, as domestic demand for jet fuel dries up with most flights grounded, while many people are staying home and not driving.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AVF_Scooby2000

G4C #WeNeedChange AKA Gary Apparently testing & contact tracing is really important to keep cases down. Who would have know, so, why did we no… https://t.co/Ahm03IzD3a 1 minute ago

FarmFutures

Farm Futures COVID-19 cuts meat processing capacity CFTC establishes Livestock Market Task Force to monitor activity during pand… https://t.co/NCaO53TVpd 27 minutes ago

BTTC_metrovan

Bettertransit.info RT @j_mcelroy: TransLink says the very best-case scenario is starting to reverse *some* cuts in July, scaling up to 90% capacity by mid-Sep… 29 minutes ago

j_mcelroy

Justin McElroy TransLink says the very best-case scenario is starting to reverse *some* cuts in July, scaling up to 90% capacity b… https://t.co/Lt6cgHz2k8 30 minutes ago

TransitGeekJoe

TransitGeekJoe Right now hearing just how massive the cuts to #TransLink service capacity are... https://t.co/Kfasxoo9TA 36 minutes ago

TransitGeekJoe

TransitGeekJoe #TransLink @mayors_council right now discussing severe, severe cuts. Massive loss of @translinknews capacity. To… https://t.co/KTrJIURumn 38 minutes ago

dalybeauty

Jane “Big Kitten Energy” Daly RT @wickdchiq: I feel like this is needed. I still don’t know why the ford government isn’t increasing testing. Probably capacity. Lack of… 1 hour ago

wickdchiq

Duchess of Roti I feel like this is needed. I still don’t know why the ford government isn’t increasing testing. Probably capacity.… https://t.co/j0dUfdhq9S 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.