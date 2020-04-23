EU says air travel will need social distancing, U.S. airlines taking their own steps Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The European Commission will next month present a set of rules for the safe reopening of air travel when coronavirus lockdowns end, including social distancing in airports and planes, while some U.S. airlines are taking their own protective measures. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 19 hours ago Is this what flying could look like post COVID-19? 00:58 Will this be the reality of flying in the age of COVID-19? An italian design firm have unveiled two new plane seat products that could change the way we fly after the pandemic. With airlines looking to safeguard passengers when demand returns many are considering how social distancing could be... You Might Like

Tweets about this