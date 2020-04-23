King River Resources shares rally after producing 99.99% purity alumina

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has achieved a major breakthrough by producing its first >4N (99.99%) high purity alumina (HPA) through a new process developed by its metallurgical consultants TSW Analytical. The 4N HPA product was produced using feedstock from King River's 100% owned Speewah Specialty Metals (SSM) Project in the East Kimberley of Western Australia. Aluminium precipitation process TSW made a breakthrough in extracting aluminium directly from the vanadium, titanium, iron, aluminium and magnesium-rich sulphuric acid leach solution as the first precipitation product from which 99.98% HPA was produced. The aluminium precipitation process has been repeated on several leach solutions including this test result from leached non-magnetic material of the magnetic separation process. Better understanding of the process has resulted in aluminium precipitation efficiencies up to 95% and how to reduce the amount of reagent used in the aluminium precipitation process. 2-stage purification process The aluminium rich precipitate from the leachate was purified by a two-stage purification process to reduce contaminant metals to very low levels in a precursor product suitable for production of 4N HPA. Stage 1 recrystallisation process recovers 95% aluminium and Stage 2 Ion exchange is currently recovering about 76% targeting 80% for the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS). Development of this 2-stage purification process has given King River the capacity to produce >4N HPA. The purified precursor product was calcined at 1100°C to convert to alumina (Al2O3) and washed to remove more impurities. The final high purity alumina assayed >99.99% Al2O3. "Valuable improvements to project economics" King River directors said that the production of >4N HPA by the new sulphuric acid leach process is a very significant step forward for the SSM project and it has justified delaying the PFS to achieve this level of control and produce high specification material. They added: "Refocusing our PFS on a smaller project producing only high value HPA product has simplified our process flowsheet and it may deliver valuable improvements to project economics. "The potential to add vanadium pentoxide and titanium dioxide into the product mix in the future will be under annual review." PFS plan KRR plans to initially scale the SSM project to HPA production, with vanadium, titanium and iron oxide as co-products at a later stage but not part of the PFS. This should significantly reduce the size of the project, with the potential to reduce the capex and maximise returns.


