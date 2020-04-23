Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed India's economic growth projections to 0.8 per cent in the current 2020-21 fiscal saying an unparalleled global recession was underway due to disruptions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

romandsouza

Roman D'souza GDP is on free fall... Rupee devaluing... But Govt is more interested in reviving the career of 3rd grade liar jo… https://t.co/DgsVS1S6Nt 35 seconds ago

AmanSin72886422

Aman Sinha Darkness all way around. 🇮🇳😪 https://t.co/fedfww8870 #indianeconomy #CoronaLockdown #coronaupdatesindia 4 minutes ago

suneet7954

Suneet Garg Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21 https://t.co/oihMB4og59 8 minutes ago

Kamarudeenks

Kamarudeen RT @IndianExpress: Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8 per cent in FY21 https://t.co/933QriWjbS #ExpressBiz 10 minutes ago

OpenviewOpen

The Open View Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21 https://t.co/dDaHOqDL5Y 18 minutes ago

ETMarkets

ETMarkets Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21 #ETMarkets #MarketsNews #BizNews #MarketsUpdate https://t.co/nCQcVWxvBG 20 minutes ago

doctr_pro

Doctr Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21 - Economic Times https://t.co/MmqchAa38j 23 minutes ago

ranaalikash

Afeef Ibn Albra New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed India’s economic growth projections to 0.8 per cent in the current 202… https://t.co/NoMq8FI0PW 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.