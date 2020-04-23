No cabin baggage; flyers must wear masks, gloves throughout journey: Emirates

Global  

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Emirates cabin crew and ground staff directly in contact with passengers will now wear personal protective equipment (PPE) — protective disposable gown over their uniforms, a safety visor, masks and gloves. The mega airline has made it mandatory for all passengers and employees to wear masks and gloves at its Dubai International Airport hub.
