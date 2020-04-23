Global  

Centre puts 3 instalments of DA for government staff on hold

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The finance ministry on Thursday put on hold additional instalments of dearness allowance (DA) payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
