Centre puts 3 instalments of DA for government staff on hold

The finance ministry on Thursday put on hold additional instalments of dearness allowance (DA) payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

