LIC Housing Finance cuts home loans to 7.4% for select borrowers

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
LIC Housing Finance, the second-largest mortgage company, has said that it will offer home loans at 7.4% to those who have a good credit score and have a term life insurance policy large enough to cover their loan.
