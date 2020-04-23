Local restaurant chain Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar closes Alabama location

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Charlotte-based restaurant chain offering a fusion of sushi and burgers has closed its location in Alabama. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar opened its 6,000-square-foot restaurant in Birmingham in 2017. The restaurant specialized in sushi rolls, all-natural handcrafted burgers and burgushi, which is a fusion of burger and sushi. When the Birmingham restaurant opened, it was Cowfish's fifth location in the U.S. In early 2019, Cowfish also closed up shop on its 8,000-square-foot restaurant in Atlanta.


