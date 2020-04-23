Global  

India studying Donald Trump's executive order on immigration

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
India is studying President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days and its possible impact on Indians, government sources said on Thursday.
 President Trump announced he would be signing an executive order to suspect immigration.

