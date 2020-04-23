Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Is it harder to get a mortgage or refinance in COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what we found

Is it harder to get a mortgage or refinance in COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what we found

azcentral.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Interest rates are hovering near record lows, but getting a mortgage is tougher for many borrowers due to COVID-19 economics.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Emergency Short-Term Rental & Mortgage Assistance On Dallas Agenda

Emergency Short-Term Rental & Mortgage Assistance On Dallas Agenda 01:26

 Emergency Short-Term Rental & Mortgage Assistance On Dallas Agenda

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Michelle80s01

Allianora @JeffMcCordTN The people of TN want answers and hold your incompetence accountable for this debacle! You have peopl… https://t.co/RQU32TIkXS 47 minutes ago

JUSTINMIAMIRE

Justin Kirkwood RT @Bankrate: Benchmark 30-year mortgage rate edges down, but loans are still harder to get. https://t.co/RsM70hej1C 3 hours ago

Bankrate

Bankrate Benchmark 30-year mortgage rate edges down, but loans are still harder to get. https://t.co/RsM70hej1C 3 hours ago

DianaFry18

Diana RT @urbantreasure: just STOP 🛑 calling the #EIDL grants/loans a stimulus check. They aren’t and are harder to get than a mortgage. Just ask… 8 hours ago

HypomoD

HypomoDigital https://t.co/By2xJ1bzZM It is getting harder to get a mortgage loan in Slovakia - learn how banks are changing th… https://t.co/Wf65PtCPJW 9 hours ago

lissiepie

Lissie @usbank Not enough. Cancel mortgage payments. Cancel fees, cancel everything that would make things harder for esse… https://t.co/D9ZAfKxGz3 12 hours ago

savagedobetter

Justin Savage The Mortgage Credit Availability Index is a monthly measure by the Mortgage Bankers Association that gauges the lev… https://t.co/W8WilMgfww 14 hours ago

urbantreasure

urban treasure just STOP 🛑 calling the #EIDL grants/loans a stimulus check. They aren’t and are harder to get than a mortgage. Jus… https://t.co/Igwus84VsZ 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.