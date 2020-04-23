Is it harder to get a mortgage or refinance in COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what we found

Interest rates are hovering near record lows, but getting a mortgage is tougher for many borrowers due to COVID-19 economics.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Allianora @JeffMcCordTN The people of TN want answers and hold your incompetence accountable for this debacle! You have peopl… https://t.co/RQU32TIkXS 47 minutes ago Justin Kirkwood RT @Bankrate: Benchmark 30-year mortgage rate edges down, but loans are still harder to get. https://t.co/RsM70hej1C 3 hours ago Bankrate Benchmark 30-year mortgage rate edges down, but loans are still harder to get. https://t.co/RsM70hej1C 3 hours ago Diana RT @urbantreasure: just STOP 🛑 calling the #EIDL grants/loans a stimulus check. They aren’t and are harder to get than a mortgage. Just ask… 8 hours ago HypomoDigital https://t.co/By2xJ1bzZM It is getting harder to get a mortgage loan in Slovakia - learn how banks are changing th… https://t.co/Wf65PtCPJW 9 hours ago Lissie @usbank Not enough. Cancel mortgage payments. Cancel fees, cancel everything that would make things harder for esse… https://t.co/D9ZAfKxGz3 12 hours ago Justin Savage The Mortgage Credit Availability Index is a monthly measure by the Mortgage Bankers Association that gauges the lev… https://t.co/W8WilMgfww 14 hours ago urban treasure just STOP 🛑 calling the #EIDL grants/loans a stimulus check. They aren’t and are harder to get than a mortgage. Jus… https://t.co/Igwus84VsZ 16 hours ago