Phunware offers free software license for Mobile Engagement platform to small businesses

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) is offering a free 60-day license of its Mobile Engagement software development kits to small- and medium-sized businesses. The Austin-based company said Thursday that qualifying businesses would receive a free licence to its software to companies that complete the Phunware Phemon Certified Developer Program within the next 60 days. The software is designed to help businesses better engage with their customers by delivering custom content to audiences within certain locations. READ: Phunware launches Smart City Pandemic Response Solution for municipal governments It includes broadcast campaigns, targeted messaging to audiences and beacon entry and exit campaigns, such as designated parking spaces for curbside delivery. Phunware’s offer comes as many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Our hearts go out to everyone directly affected by COVID-19, but we are just as concerned about the untold toll this pandemic is having on small and midsize businesses nationwide as they scramble to adapt to emerging state and federal guidance,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Our enterprise cloud platform for mobile is uniquely suited to help them not only adhere to these guidelines, but also to engage and manage customers in a mobile-first world that is rapidly becoming mobile-only.” Phunware’s industry solutions can be developed in a matter of days and give users access to numerous features and capabilities under its Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform. The Phunware Phenom program gives software developers the training needed to become recognized as a Phunware Phenom and leverage the company’s award-winning technology to build mobile experiences for their customers. The company recently launched a number of initiatives to help businesses through the pandemic, including its Smart City Pandemic Response Solution on mobile platforms for municipal governments and the Pandemic Response Solution to help the healthcare industry. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

