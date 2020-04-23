Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Most commodity prices will drop substantially in 2020: World Bank

Most commodity prices will drop substantially in 2020: World Bank

Hindu Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Energy prices may average at 40% lower than in 2019
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WBG_Poverty

World Bank Poverty Despite ample supplies of agricultural commodities, supply chain disruptions and trade restrictions will raise food… https://t.co/fd6QcpKFll 2 hours ago

bnikdude

Ben Nicholas when global demand is down by 30 MBD there isn't one producer that won't get impacted #Saudi, #Russia most #opec co… https://t.co/qwnN2AF4h9 2 days ago

LukeEvans2794

Luke Evans @piersmorgan In simplest terms, the negative oil prices means the commodity producers are willing to pay purchasers… https://t.co/ApSCX08WG6 2 days ago

PrachiS19762654

Prachi Sharma RT @Harrshit1: #CrudeOil Never ever seen this kind of havoc in any commodity. WTI crude down by 85%. Canadian crude prices in negative t… 3 days ago

Truth939

Revelator @TS_SCI_MAJIC12 Something HAS to be done here or the markets will continue to melt down. Oil is the #1 most import… https://t.co/2uoBhNxW0M 3 days ago

Harrshit1

Harrshit Jain #CrudeOil Never ever seen this kind of havoc in any commodity. WTI crude down by 85%. Canadian crude prices in n… https://t.co/dPkgY0vUGy 3 days ago

McNeilBJ

BJ McNeil @VanceCrowe It’s our Corporate Democracy in action again. And by reading this feed, apparently most are ok with it.… https://t.co/ePpNb3cYfI 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.