Trump's criticism adds to tough choices in Georgia reopening

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump's blunt disapproval of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to let certain businesses reopen in limited ways is only complicating the decisions of many owners, workers and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Hair stylist Shannon Stafford said Thursday that she was having second thoughts about reopening her Savannah salon Friday as she weighed the clashing messages from the president and fellow Republican Kemp.



“Do you want us to remain closed? Do you want us to reopen?” Stafford said Thursday. “Everything, just the back and forth, it does have me a little uncertain whether to proceed.”



Stafford said she planned to open her doors to allow her stylists to return to work if they choose. She also planned to keep appointments with three clients who had already booked.



“Whether I decide to move forward with taking some clients, I’m not certain,” she said.



With Georgia's reported coronavirus cases rising past 21,000 and deaths hitting 847 on Thursday according to the state Department of Public Health, reopening was already mired in unattractive choices. Businesses that have had breaks on rent and loan repayment might find creditors less forgiving if they reopen. Employees would have to report to work or risk losing unemployment benefits. And customers have to decide just how much they want to risk for that haircut or workout.



Kemp is allowing elective medical procedures to resume Friday and the close-contact businesses he had ordered closed may reopen, including barber shops, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and massage therapists. On Monday, limited in-restaurant dining may resume and movie theaters may reopen. All the businesses are subject to a list of restrictions including separating workers and... 👓 View full article

