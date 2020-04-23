Despite coronavirus closures, Florida Aquarium has a new breakthrough in coral reef research

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Florida Aquarium's mission to save coral reefs continues even as coronavirus has put its typical operations on pause. The Tampa aquarium has successfully reproduced ridged cactus coral, Mycetophyllia lamarckiana, for the first time in human care. The larvae of the ridged cactus coral had never been photographed or measured and the larval release time had never been recorded, the aquarium said in a release. "To date we have now been able to sexually reproduce eight different species of coral… 👓 View full article

