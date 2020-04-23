Global  

Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

Reuters India Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News 02:45

 The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 20,000-mark today. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,486 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been reported from the country in the last 24 hours. India's death toll has risen to 652. Coronavirus cases have been reported from...

