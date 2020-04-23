Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



