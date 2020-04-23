Baltimore's sports bars hope for boost from NFL draft — and sports-starved fans Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Dave Rather studies religiously for the NFL draft every year. The owner of Mother's Grille in Federal Hill starts thinking about it some three months beforehand, debating with family members about which picks the Ravens might make. This year, "we've been studying for it like we're in the war room," Rather said. "It's something that we look forward to, and it's an exciting part of the NFL offseason." But in 2020, the draft has taken on something of a new significance for Mother's and other sports… 👓 View full article

