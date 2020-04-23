Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Watch: A Palo Alto-based software company gets 'Zoombombed' — by Conan O'Brien

Watch: A Palo Alto-based software company gets 'Zoombombed' — by Conan O'Brien

bizjournals Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
A sales team at Palo Alto-based TIBCO Software Inc. recently had a surprise guest during a Zoom meeting: TBS talk show host Conan O’Brien. Like other late-night shows, “Conan” has been finding creative ways to keep producing material despite the statewide shelter-in-place order preventing live, in-studio tapings. O’Brien has been filming from his home, using Zoom Video Communications Inc. software to interview A-list guests like former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, “Hamilton” creator…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal RT @SVBizTech: Watch: Palo Alto-based software company @TIBCO gets 'Zoombombed' — by @ConanOBrien cc @TeamCoco https://t.co/ZAXi07YjA0 via… 1 day ago

SVBizTech

Allison Levitsky Watch: Palo Alto-based software company @TIBCO gets 'Zoombombed' — by @ConanOBrien cc @TeamCoco https://t.co/ZAXi07YjA0 via @svbizjournal 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.