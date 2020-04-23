Treasury: North Texas public companies that received PPP funds must pay it back

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

At least nine of North Texas’ public companies may have to return more than $53.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program money, according to the Treasury Department. Public companies with substantial market value and access to capital do not meet the needs required to be eligible for the program, according to new guidance issued by the Treasury Thursday. Public companies that were issued a PPP loan should pay back the funds in full by May 7 in order to “be deemed by SBA to have made the required… 👓 View full article

