Hawaii to receive $21.3M for Covid-19 testing, tracing efforts

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hawaii will receive $21.3 million in additional funding to boost the state's capabilities in testing and tracking the coronavirus, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Thursday. The funds include $16.3 million specifically for testing in the Islands that was included as part of the latest funding package passed by the Senate, in addition to $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via the CARES Act. The funds can be used to support the state's testing capacity, including the…


