Hawaii to receive $21.3M for Covid-19 testing, tracing efforts

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Hawaii will receive $21.3 million in additional funding to boost the state's capabilities in testing and tracking the coronavirus, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Thursday. The funds include $16.3 million specifically for testing in the Islands that was included as part of the latest funding package passed by the Senate, in addition to $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via the CARES Act. The funds can be used to support the state’s testing capacity, including the…
 Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on coronavirus testing, saying that more than 465,000 Californians have been tested and that he seeks to test 60,000 to 80,000 people per day. Newsom also said that he spoke to President Donald Trump, who has committed 100,000 testing swabs to California. (4/22/20)

