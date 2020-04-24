Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus.

