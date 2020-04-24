Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News 02:45

 The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 20,000-mark today. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,486 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been reported from the country in the last 24 hours. India's death toll has risen to 652. Coronavirus cases have been reported from...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GS_mahto

बिहार से हूं घनश्याम महतो RT @NDTVProfit: Coronavirus Crisis: US-Based Franklin Templeton To Close Six India Funds https://t.co/wm9wiNgcRy 4 minutes ago

zaph0id

shettru RT @madhavchanchani: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has decided to close down six of its debt funds, which currently manage nearly Rs 25,90… 13 minutes ago

NDTVProfit

NDTV Profit Coronavirus Crisis: US-Based Franklin Templeton To Close Six India Funds https://t.co/wm9wiNgcRy 13 minutes ago

gulam_faizan

Gulam Faizan RT @ndtv: Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by #coronavirus https://t.co/FHoQvqEUxl https://t.co/AcAbLsUSNm 35 minutes ago

kanvbali

kanv bali Franklin Templeton To Close Six India Funds Hit By Coronavirus - NDTV https://t.co/Dx5BVxvlIs 36 minutes ago

madhavchanchani

Madhav Chanchani Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has decided to close down six of its debt funds, which currently manage nearly Rs 25… https://t.co/oEYTPdBK8j 36 minutes ago

vairagii

Prince Mehta RT @FTIIndia: Franklin Templeton India Makes Decision to Close Yield-Oriented Managed Credit Suite to Protect Investor Assets Amid COVID-19… 38 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by #coronavirus https://t.co/FHoQvqEUxl https://t.co/AcAbLsUSNm 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.