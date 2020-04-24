Global  

Oil prices rise more than $1 after week of turmoil amid viral outbreak

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Oil prices jumped again on Friday, gaining more ground as producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output and as the United States approved another package to cope with the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
