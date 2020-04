Gold may zoom to Rs 82,000 per 10 gm by end 2021: Analysts Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

As stocks and bonds as investment avenues do not show much hope under current market conditions, gold could be the asset to put your money in. If analysts at Bank of America Securities (BofA Sec) are to be believed, gold prices in the international market could rally to $3,000 per ounce (Oz) by end 2021. Translated into Indian rates, that could be about Rs 82,000/10 grams at current exchange rates. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources RNC Minerals on track to achieve 2020 gold guidance as it posts strong output in first quarter RNC Minerals Corp (TSE:RNX), the Western Australia focused miner, told investors it remained on track to achieve its gold production guidance for 2020 of between...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago





Tweets about this