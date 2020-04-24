Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > UK considering 100% guarantees on small business loans - FT says

UK considering 100% guarantees on small business loans - FT says

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
British finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to offer 100%guarantees on loans to Britain’s smallest businesses, after sustained pressure from Conservative lawmakers and the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Sweet Green to Return Federal Loan

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Sweet Green to Return Federal Loan 00:20

 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Sweet Green are the latest restaurant chains to return the money from their small business loans from the government. The two businesses said they will repay the loans in order for smaller businesses to benefit from the program.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnathDudley

Johnathan Dudley UK considering 100% guarantees on small business loans: FT says - Reuters UK. ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ better idea:-convert 20… https://t.co/0U5RoORR4n 2 days ago

abridulac

Anastasia Ri RT @TenThinkTank: The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms https://t.c… 2 days ago

matteonerini

matteo RT @e_nation: The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small businesses. https://t… 2 days ago

HullsEnterprise

Hull YouthEnterprise The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms… https://t.co/GVniHPShrs 2 days ago

YourTaxShop

Your Tax Shop The Treasury has now confirmed that it is considering 100% guarantees on loans of up to £25k for the UK's small fir… https://t.co/gYx2h8dO1e 3 days ago

TaxAgility

Tax Agility The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms.… https://t.co/uqUUSe2OpN 3 days ago

CSEU15

CSEU The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms.https://t.co/OQNiAAltzt 3 days ago

UmbrellaUtility

Utility Umbrella The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms- Rishi… https://t.co/QpBTlo8V51 3 days ago