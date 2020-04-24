UK considering 100% guarantees on small business loans - FT says
Friday, 24 April 2020 () British finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to offer 100%guarantees on loans to Britain’s smallest businesses, after sustained pressure from Conservative lawmakers and the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Sweet Green are the latest restaurant chains to return the money from their small business loans from the government. The two businesses said they will repay the loans in order for smaller businesses to benefit from the program.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Johnathan Dudley UK considering 100% guarantees on small business loans: FT says - Reuters UK. @RishiSunak better idea:-convert 20… https://t.co/0U5RoORR4n 2 days ago
Anastasia Ri RT @TenThinkTank: The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms
https://t.c… 2 days ago
matteo RT @e_nation: The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small businesses.
https://t… 2 days ago
Hull YouthEnterprise The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms… https://t.co/GVniHPShrs 2 days ago
Your Tax Shop The Treasury has now confirmed that it is considering 100% guarantees on loans of up to £25k for the UK's small fir… https://t.co/gYx2h8dO1e 3 days ago
Tax Agility The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms.… https://t.co/uqUUSe2OpN 3 days ago
CSEU The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms.https://t.co/OQNiAAltzt 3 days ago
Utility Umbrella The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms- Rishi… https://t.co/QpBTlo8V51 3 days ago