Franklin Templeton freezes $3bn in India funds due to coronavirus

FT.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
US investment group halts withdrawals in move that could rock asset management industry
Franklin Templeton India shuts 6 credit fund schemes amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

The funds which will be shut are - Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund,...
India's funds body urges investor calm after Templeton shuts funds

The Association of Mutual Funds in India on Friday urged investors to remain calm after global fund manager Franklin Templeton shut six of its debt funds in...
