Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Gilead Sciences says studies for coronavirus treatment still inconclusive after unsuccessful trial in China

Gilead Sciences says studies for coronavirus treatment still inconclusive after unsuccessful trial in China

Proactive Investors Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) said studies for the use of its antiviral drug remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus are still inconclusive. Hopes for the cure were dashed when the World Health Organization accidentally posted preliminary clinical data from trials in China showing that the drug was not successful. READ: Gilead Sciences gives hope for coronavirus treatment with latest data The information has now been removed from the website. Gilead said the study was closed early due to a lack of patients, “though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease”. The drug, considered one of the most promising for tackling the pandemic, has not been approved yet and it unclear what effects it can have on Covid-19 patients, though further trials are ongoing. Data is scheduled for publishing at the end of May. Craig Erlam, analyst at OANDA, said "the damage has been done" despite Gilead's reassurances. "This is a market - and global population for the matter - that's craving good news and this just feels like another big setback." Shares in the pharma giant were up 1% to US$78.42 in pre-market trading on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $GILD Gilead Sciences says studies for coronavirus treatment still inconclusive after unsuccessful trial in China… https://t.co/5bm6h79M1z 58 minutes ago

hjkhan

Hasan Jawaid Khan Clinical trial in China appears to show antiviral drug remdesivir does'nt help #COVID19 patients. Gilead Sciences m… https://t.co/OnDIzWBhA6 11 hours ago

dash_sashanka

Sashanka Dash RT @otvnews: ICMR on Remdesivir/HCQ use against #COVID19: Studies show in 68% of patients, use of Remdesivir reduces oxygen demand. Its m… 5 days ago

otvnews

OTV ICMR on Remdesivir/HCQ use against #COVID19: Studies show in 68% of patients, use of Remdesivir reduces oxygen de… https://t.co/x0dZy8Y92s 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.