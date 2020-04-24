Global  

Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as it loses wireless subscribers

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Verizon Communications Inc withdrew its full-year revenue outlook on Friday as it lost 68,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter amid lockdowns that closed 70% of its stores.
