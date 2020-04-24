US factory orders plunge 14.4% as economy grinds to halt

Global  

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods plunged 14.4% in March, a worse-than-expected performance that underscored the severe impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy

The March follows a 1.1% gain in February, before the government-mandated shutdowns to contain the virus had begun.

The report Friday from the Commerce Department showed weakness across the board with demand for transportation products falling 41%. Demand for motor vehicles and commercial airliners both tumbled.

The dire numbers from Commerce follow a report showing that manufacturing production collapsed in March, posing the biggest declines since the country demobilized after World War II.
