US Approaching 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths

RTTNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
With no let-up in the spread of coronavirus in the United States, virus-related deaths in the country are approaching 50,000. The total number of deaths has risen to 49,963 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data. U.S. health authorities have identified more than 869,172 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States so far. Of all the infections reported in the country, 263,460 were in Ne
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Iran battles COVID-19: Thousands of volunteers disinfect cities

Iran battles COVID-19: Thousands of volunteers disinfect cities 02:41

 Battling the invisible enemy, thousands of Iranians are playing their part in keeping their country safe.

