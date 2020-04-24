So which area firm has Milwaukee's Coolest Office? You can help decide Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The response to our Milwaukee's Coolest Offices winners over the past two weeks has been huge. Our readers are talking about Graef's new office in the former Shops of Grand Avenue, the Betty White mural and secret passages at Direct Supply Information & Technology Center, the penthouse cafe at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. and the golf simulator at Westbury Bank's corporate headquarters. But which of our 10 winners is really Milwaukee's Coolest Office? We are asking you to help us make that… 👓 View full article

