French court backs workers in Amazon row over virus measures

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
A French court on Friday rejected Amazon's appeal against a ruling that restricts what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis, handing a victory to unions which had criticised the U.S. e-commerce giant's safety measures.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: French court upholds ruling restricting Amazon

French court upholds ruling restricting Amazon 01:11

 A French court rejected U.S. online retailer Amazon's appeal against a ruling that limits what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis. Ciara Lee reports

