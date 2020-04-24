Tons of sanitizer: Retailer charged with hoarding, gouging Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged a New York retailer Friday with hoarding tons of disposable masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer in a Long Island warehouse and selling the items at huge markups. Amardeep “Bobby” Singh, 45, was charged with violating the Defense Production Act of 1950 in what authorities described as the […] 👓 View full article

