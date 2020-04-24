Global  

Judge clears Baltimore’s planned aerial surveillance test

Friday, 24 April 2020
A federal judge on Friday cleared a planned pilot program by the Baltimore Police Department to consistently surveil the city for six months using cameras attached to airplanes.

U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett in Baltimore ruled against a grassroots think tank and area activists who asked him to keep the program from taking off, arguing that it violates their First and Fourth Amendment rights. The department now expects the first flight to take place next week.

“The United States Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit have long upheld the use of far more intrusive warrantless surveillance techniques than the (Aerial Investigation Research) program,” Bennett wrote in a 34-page opinion denying the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction.

Under the six-month pilot program, up to three planes equipped with cameras will gather images of the city at a rate of one per second to help police investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings. Weather permitting, the aircraft will fly at least 40 hours a week and cover about 90 percent of the city.

The police department has defended the plan as an opportunity to test a crime-fighting tactic as violent crime has continued in Maryland’s largest city, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Philanthropic funds will cover the cost of the program.

More than 300 people were killed in Baltimore in each of the past five years. Eighty-five people have been killed in 2020 as of Friday morning, a tie compared with the same period last year. The area has also tallied 170 nonfatal shootings this year, down 21 compared with the same time last year.

The technology was secretly tested in Baltimore in 2016. Residents and top city officials were unaware of the...
