Sacramento Bee seeks crowdfunding to pay for Covid-19 reporting

bizjournals Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Sacramento Bee is taking tax-deductible donations to bolster its news coverage of Covid-19, as advertising revenue has plummeted due to the pandemic. The Bee’s donation effort started Thursday, and by noon Friday it had raised nearly $20,000 from 306 people. “It’s mostly small donations,” said Lauren Gustus, Sacramento Bee editor and West Region editor for The McClatchy Co., parent company of the Bee. McClatchy (AMEX: MNI) operates 30 newspapers across the country. The company is in…
