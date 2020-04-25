Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis. We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what he's doing. Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Warren Buffett has kept a strangely low profile as the coronavirus outbreak continues to shake markets.*

· *The billionaire boss of Berkshire Hathaway, armed with a $128 billion cash pile, could capitalize on the recent sell-off to bolster his portfolio or throw a lifeline to companies as he did during the financial... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Fristin RT @businessinsider: Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis. We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what he's doing… 2 minutes ago Wood RT @TodayHeadline42: Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis. We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what he’s doing… 20 minutes ago Politics and Opinions Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what hes doin… https://t.co/ffU2EAK9vs 27 minutes ago MrTopStep Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis. We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what he's do… https://t.co/6XDALq9ADY 31 minutes ago todayheadline Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis. We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what he’s do… https://t.co/3KoXkNyyVO 40 minutes ago Daniel Wilkinson Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis. We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what he's do… https://t.co/GRfkLgCZEB 51 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Warren Buffett is keeping quiet during the coronavirus crisis. We asked 8 Reddit users to speculate on what he's do… https://t.co/Pj2wk2cs3c 1 hour ago