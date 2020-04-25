Global  

Will A Second Round Of Cash Be The Cure For Small Businesses?

NPR Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Congress approved another $321 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program this week. Bloomberg opinion columnist Joe Nocera talks about how this extension may work and where it might fall short.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Small Businesses Hope To Receive Financial Aid From Second Wave Of Funding

Coronavirus Update: Small Businesses Hope To Receive Financial Aid From Second Wave Of Funding 02:27

 The House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill that includes an additional $310 billion for small businesses. Many companies left out of the first round of federal help hope they won't get overlooked a second time; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

