Report: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Neiman Marcus is expected to file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday, April 26, in an effort to restructure and offload more than $4 billion in debt, according to a new report. Sources told CNBC Friday, April 24, that the Dallas-based luxury retailer is working with its current lenders to raise about $600 million in emergency financing to sustain itself through the bankruptcy proceedings. Neiman Marcus has been reportedly preparing for bankruptcy since the beginning of April and is seen as the first… 👓 View full article

