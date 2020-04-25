Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Report: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday

Report: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday

bizjournals Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Neiman Marcus is expected to file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday, April 26, in an effort to restructure and offload more than $4 billion in debt, according to a new report. Sources told CNBC Friday, April 24, that the Dallas-based luxury retailer is working with its current lenders to raise about $600 million in emergency financing to sustain itself through the bankruptcy proceedings. Neiman Marcus has been reportedly preparing for bankruptcy since the beginning of April and is seen as the first…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy Loan Reportedly Challenged by Investors

Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy Loan Reportedly Challenged by Investors 00:12

 Neiman Marcus is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as early as today, but now some investors are reportedly pushing the department store chain to consider a sale instead.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan [Video]

Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan

Sources tell Reuters an investor group will push U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus to sell itself instead of getting a loan for its looming bankruptcy. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Dallas-Based Neiman Marcus Could File For Bankruptcy This Week [Video]

Dallas-Based Neiman Marcus Could File For Bankruptcy This Week

The coronavirus shutdown is hitting the retail industry hard and none more so than Dallas-based Neiman Marcus. There are reports the luxury retailer could file for bankruptcy as early as this week...

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Reuters: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale

An investor group plans to challenge a financing package that luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has lined up for its looming bankruptcy, and will push the...
bizjournals

Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale - sources

An investor group that comprises investment firm Mudrick Capital Management LP and Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC plans to challenge a $600 million...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this