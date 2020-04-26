Global  

Lebanon's top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles

Reuters India Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Lebanon's politically influential Maronite Christian patriarch backed the long-serving central bank governor on Sunday, after the prime minister cast bank chief Riad Salameh as responsible for a currency crash that worsened sharply in recent days.
