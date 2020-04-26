Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies

How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies

Reuters India Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The U.S. federal government is looking at "a whole bunch of alternatives" to support oil and other energy companies, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday as the industry struggles with plummeting prices and demand as the coronavirus crushes economic activity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: US Energy Companies Stare Bankruptcy Right In The Face

US Energy Companies Stare Bankruptcy Right In The Face 00:36

 Reuters reports US energy companies are scrambling for cash and face likely restructuring. Shale producers, refiners and pipeline companies are struggling under heavy debt loads amid the worst crisis to ever hit the oil industry. Fuel demand has tumbled roughly 30% worldwide as the coronavirus...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Down As Oil Crash Adds To Fears [Video]

Wall Street Down As Oil Crash Adds To Fears

(Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies foreshadowed the worst economic slump since the Great Depression...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wells Fargo Sets Up Team To Handle Flood Of Oil Bankruptcies

Wells Fargo has reassembled a team of bankers to handle defaulting oil and gas companies, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources in the know. The credit...
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia And Russia Fight Bitter Market Share Battle As Oil Prices Collapse

The Chinese word ‘crisis’ consists of the characters for ‘danger’ and ‘opportunity’. The unprecedented situation in global energy markets has...
OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this