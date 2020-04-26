Cuomo details how and when businesses could start to reopen in New York

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Certain businesses in parts of New York may begin to reopen as soon as the state's work-from-home order expires May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. But the timing will likely be different in the New York City area — which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic — than in other parts of the state. Cuomo gave more details at a press conference Sunday on when and how businesses could start to reopen as the coronavirus's rate of spread appears to slow in New York. The governor said… 👓 View full article

