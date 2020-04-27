Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale - sources

Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale - sources

Reuters Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
An investor group that comprises investment firm Mudrick Capital Management LP and Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC plans to challenge a $600 million financing package that Neiman Marcus Group has lined up for its looming bankruptcy, and will push the U.S. department store operator to sell itself, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jamoralesberti

Bucare Capital RT @Reuters: EXCLUSIVE: Investors to challenge a $600 million financing package that Neiman Marcus has lined up for its looming bankruptcy,… 4 minutes ago

PlantLifeHewo

Bob Hope "Exclusive: Investors to Challenge Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy Loan, Push for Sale-Sources" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/zbtxSyE6g8 5 minutes ago

TeamEconReport

Colleen Conroy RT @ReutersBiz: EXCLUSIVE: Investors to challenge a $600 million financing package that Neiman Marcus has lined up for its looming bankrupt… 7 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business EXCLUSIVE: Investors to challenge a $600 million financing package that Neiman Marcus has lined up for its looming… https://t.co/igAEyRKwHA 13 minutes ago

twofourx7

twofourx7 Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale - sources https://t.co/Yf7llCEM6u 24 minutes ago

AUMExchange

AUM Exchange Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale - sources https://t.co/SNxeCmHJfP https://t.co/x37Vl6N2UW 25 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale – sources… https://t.co/CyIJi5LxyO 25 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale – sources https://t.co/n5ndezEfmF #news 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.