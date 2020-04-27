Boeing Terminates $4.2 Bln Deal With Embraer

Global  

Boeing Co. (BA) has terminated a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer. Meanwhile, Embraer said that Boeing wrongfully terminated the agreement, and it will seek all remedies against Boeing for the damage incurred.
 Boeing has pulled out of a $4.2 billion deal to buy Embraer’s commercial jets division. The move sparked a furious response from its jilted partner, and also left plans for a U.S.-Brazil alliance in ashes. The deal fell apart hours after a midnight deadline expired with no agreement on how to...

