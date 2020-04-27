Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert

Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert

SeattlePI.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal honored composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on Sunday with an online 90th birthday concert that was stuffed with his songs, but delayed by technical difficulties.

The starry special called “Take Me to the World” featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Judy Kuhn, Katrina Lenk, Aaron Tveit, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters, who closed out the show with a triumphant version of “No One Is Alone” without any accompanying music.

Sondheim actually turned 90 on March 22, but plans to celebrate were taken online after Broadway shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration on Sunday night coincided with the 50th anniversary of the opening of Sondheim’s Broadway show “Company,” and served as a fundraiser for Artists Striving to End Poverty.

Sutton Foster was the first to sing, picking “There Won’t Be Trumpets” and her young daughter, Emily, wished Sondheim a happy birthday at the end. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep each downed glasses of booze to team up for a raucous “The Ladies Who Lunch.”

Neil Patrick Harris sang “The Witch’s Rap" and thanked Sondheim: “He made me love theater, he made me love music, he made me love rhythm,” he said. Harris’ children also played a role in the performance, bowing at the end.

Jason Alexander of “Seinfeld” fame told of being challenged by the composer, while Annaleigh Ashford and Gyllenhaal reunited for a song from their 2017 Broadway partnership, the Sondheim revival of “Sunday in the Park With George.”

There was a duet from Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt, who sang “It Takes Two.” Victor Garber recalled raptly hearing “Johanna” from “Sweeney Todd” for the first...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert https://t.co/ocTqDfi2wF :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 minute ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was honored on Sunday with a starry online 90th birthday concert st… https://t.co/w3hsLysOH0 9 minutes ago

AxonWork

AxonWork Stephen Sondheim gets a starry but tardy birthday concert - Federal News Network https://t.co/1uUmS0BpZu https://t.co/dyQpAiM5qY 36 minutes ago

usnewzcom

US News Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert https://t.co/oGtmhdFVqt https://t.co/gxJ7i0u24t 47 minutes ago

jmyalong92

JMY RT @inquirerdotnet: Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal honored composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim with an online 90th birthda… 56 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal honored composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim with an online 90th bir… https://t.co/xw248JjELz 56 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert online https://t.co/LdU12DUAVE https://t.co/9TtwL5RwjQ 58 minutes ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Stephen Sondheim Gets Starry But Tardy 90th Birthday Concert https://t.co/2uLBse7Wbr https://t.co/GdfxUK2OGn 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.