RBI announces special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
In a big relief for mutual fund investors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced a special liquidity facility (SLF-MF) of Rs 50,000 crore with a view to ease liquidity pressures on mutual funds (MFs) which have cropped up as a result of heightened volatility in capital markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
