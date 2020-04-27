Reuters: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An investor group plans to challenge a financing package that luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has lined up for its looming bankruptcy, and will push the Dallas-based company to sell itself, according to a Reuters report on Sunday. The report said that Neiman is preparing to seek bankruptcy in a Dallas federal court as soon as Monday. The debt-laden company’s sales have cratered after the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to temporarily shut all of its stores. The location and timing of the bankruptcy… 👓 View full article

