Reuters: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale

bizjournals Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
An investor group plans to challenge a financing package that luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has lined up for its looming bankruptcy, and will push the Dallas-based company to sell itself, according to a Reuters report on Sunday. The report said that Neiman is preparing to seek bankruptcy in a Dallas federal court as soon as Monday. The debt-laden company’s sales have cratered after the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to temporarily shut all of its stores. The location and timing of the bankruptcy…
