Motor Mondays: You can bring the family, but Alfa Romeo Giulia is a driver’s car

bizjournals Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Base price range: $42,640 to $53,540 Mpg range: 24/33 to 17/25, premium fuel Manufactured: Italy Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: Good ratings in all crashworthiness categories, www.iihs.org Website: www.alfaromeousa.com Competitors: Audi A4, BMW 3 or 4 Series, Cadillac CT4, Genesis G70, Infiniti Q50, Jaguar XE, Lexus IS, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Tesla Model 3, Volvo S60 Bottom line: Compact luxury sedan that carves out curves and an emotional, sporty niche Drive an Alfa Romeo Giulia…
