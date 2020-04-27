Imugene to virtually present its immuno-oncology clinical plans at Cancer Research 2020

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) will present the clinical plans for its cancer immunotherapy and oncolytic virus at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting I, scheduled for April 27th-28th 2020. Vaxinia Dr Seymour Fein will present the clinical plan for the initial trial of Imugene’s oncolytic virus, Vaxinia (CF33-hNIS), at the AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting. The abstract presentation is entitled ‘A first-in-human phase 1 ascending, multiple dose, safety and tolerance study of Vaxinia (CF33-hNIS), a novel chimeric oncolytic poxvirus, administered intratumorally or intravenously in adult patients with mixed advanced solid tumors (MAST)’, and was authored by Dr Fein and Imugene. The first-in-human, phase 1, multi-centre, dose escalation study of Vaxinia (CF33-hNIS), is investigating intratumoural and intravenous administration lines as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in a patient population with advanced or metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung, TNBC, bladder, head and neck, gastric, colorectal and renal cell cancers. The primary objectives of the phase 1 trial are to determine safety and a recommended phase 2 dose as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Efficacy and immune responses will also be measured. PD1-Vaxx Dr Anthony Good will present the clinical plan for Imugene’s PD-1 targeting cancer immunotherapy, PD1-Vaxx, at the AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting. The abstract presentation is entitled ‘IMU-201-101 an open-label, multi-center, dose escalation/expansion, phase 1 study of IMU-201 (PD1-Vaxx), a B-cell immunotherapy, in adults with non-small cell lung cancer’. The first-in-human, phase 1, multi-centre, dose escalation study of PD1-Vaxx, is targeting patients with non-small cell lung cancer and will be testing different doses of PD1-Vaxx as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. The primary objective of the phase 1 trial is to determine safety and an optimal biological dose as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Efficacy, tolerability and immune response will also be measured. 👓 View full article

