Sensex, Nifty jump 2% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Indian shares rose more than 2% on Monday, powered by gains in banking and asset management company stocks after the central bank launched a special liquidity facility for mutual funds to ease the pressure due to the coronovirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sachin Kumar Pal 🦂 RT @htTweets: Sensex, Nifty jump 2% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries https://t.co/CU7tzY93S1 https://t.co/PMKDcPk0jw 34 minutes ago Hindustan Times Sensex, Nifty jump 2% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries https://t.co/CU7tzY93S1 https://t.co/PMKDcPk0jw 1 hour ago Hindustan Times Sensex, Nifty jump 2% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries https://t.co/TUKkXaI3ov 1 hour ago Investingport Sensex, Nifty jump 2% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries https://t.co/WpJaqzN07V 2 hours ago