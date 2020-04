Holiday Inn-owner taps Bank of England loans as room revenue sinks Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels said on Monday it had raised 600 million pounds ($747 million) from Bank of England loans under the government's coronavirus aid scheme as it estimated a 25% plunge in global revenue per available room in the first quarter. 👓 View full article

