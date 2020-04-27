Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Gold slips as Japan central bank boost lift shares, hopes of lockdown easing rise

Gold slips as Japan central bank boost lift shares, hopes of lockdown easing rise

Reuters India Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Gold prices fell on Monday as equities gained on improved risk appetite boosted by fresh stimulus from the Japanese central bank and countries planned easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns, but continued worries over a global recession capped losses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts [Video]

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Markets were set for another chaotic session on Monday. The volatility comes after the world’s major central banks joined in an emergency round of policy easing. According to Reuters, it's aimed at..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published
Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Gold slips as easing lockdown measures boost risk appetite

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as risk sentiment was lifted by easing coronavirus restrictions, while brewing tensions between the United States and China over...
Reuters India

Gold slips on stronger equities, hopes of lockdown easing

Gold prices fell on Monday as equities gained on improved risk appetite boosted by fresh stimulus from the Japanese central bank and countries planned easing of...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this