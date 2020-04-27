Gold slips as Japan central bank boost lift shares, hopes of lockdown easing rise
Monday, 27 April 2020 () Gold prices fell on Monday as equities gained on improved risk appetite boosted by fresh stimulus from the Japanese central bank and countries planned easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns, but continued worries over a global recession capped losses.
The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around..
