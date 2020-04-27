Gold slips as Japan central bank boost lift shares, hopes of lockdown easing rise



Recent related videos from verified sources Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts



Markets were set for another chaotic session on Monday. The volatility comes after the world’s major central banks joined in an emergency round of policy easing. According to Reuters, it's aimed at.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:39 Published on March 15, 2020 Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus



The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on March 11, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Gold slips as easing lockdown measures boost risk appetite Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as risk sentiment was lifted by easing coronavirus restrictions, while brewing tensions between the United States and China over...

Reuters India 1 day ago



Gold slips on stronger equities, hopes of lockdown easing Gold prices fell on Monday as equities gained on improved risk appetite boosted by fresh stimulus from the Japanese central bank and countries planned easing of...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this